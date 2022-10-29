Inexplicably high temps on 5800x and 5900x

I've got a dilemma where I just can't seem to get my CPU temps under control across multiple CPUs. First, I was running a 5800x (stock) where idle was around 45c and load would hit 90c (limit) after a very short time. Temps spike in the 60cs simply by running a video in a browser.



I thought it may be the CPU as 5800xs are known the run hot, so I got a 5900x -- same high temps, albeit 2-3c cooler idle. I've tried using curve optimizer (-30), and all other settings I've seen that can help with temps. Curve optimizer helps somewhat, but I still hit 90c after about 6-7 minutes of gaming. The only thing that has brought the temps under control is an exceedingly aggressive vcore undervolt (1.23v) and reducting CPU multiplier across all cores to 4.3ghz, or ECO mode which effectively does the same thing -- not optimal.



I've tried two cooling solutions: 1) Adata XPG Levante 240mm AIO, 2) Alpenfoehn Brocken 3 (both using AC5 Silver). Same general results i.e. high temps on both: either of these solutions should handle the 5800x and 5900x well. I running this setup in a Corsair 650D with very good cooling in a well ventilated area.



The only new component I installed since I've seen the high temps is a Gigabyte x570 GamingX motherboard. But I don't think this would be the culprit since I was running a 3800x in it previously at super cool temps.