Indirect tube routing?

I am looking to build a water cooled 2U system. Had a question if you have a tube coming out of the res that can't be routed straigt or even a 90 degree angle may not work, how do you do that?So not to complicate with the full layout take the tube shown. On the left it comes out of the res, then has to go around an opening next to the radiator, then up to the CPU cooler.Short of using hard tubing and shaping it how do you deal with things like this? Assuming the answer isn't to chain a bunch of angled hard connectors together from the rad past to res and then run a tube the rest of the way.Thanks.JR