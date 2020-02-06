Increasing server capacity intelligently - adding vdev mirrors vs. replacing disks

My storage array just hit 80% capacity on my FreeBSD/ZFS file server, so I guess I need to start thinking about increasing capacity. I want to plan it appropriately to make sure I'm not chasing dead ends or end up with a whole pile of parts I don't need from projects I didn't do like I have now. The server is an older Dell T110ii and the array is 4x4TB WD Red in mirrored pairs. I think I got the server and the drives at about the same time, though not positive, but the drives are dated 2014.



I like the server, though it's getting long in the tooth it's well built, quiet, and has been very reliable--and I enjoy that it's a prebuilt. The only real problem I've had with it is needing an add-on USB 3 card and having one fail on me already (but it was pretty old). The chassis is limited with 4x3.5" drives and 2x5" bays (one of which has an Icy Dock 4x2.5" setup). However, I suppose it is getting a little old. I'd like to build a new server, but don't cherish the thought of spending the money and no need to replace functioning gear for home use I suppose. I am open to any and all suggestions, but have kind of whittled it down to these three main options:



1. Swap the existing 4TB drives for larger ones in the existing T110ii, replacing existing drives and doing an online expansion. Pros: quick & easy, cons: cost of new larger hard drives, age of hardware

2. I have a Supermicro X9SCL-F collecting dust, along with almost every other part I'd need to swap over to a different system, and add mirror vdevs to the existing array. I actually already have two more 4TB Red drives, one from 2014 and one 2018. The only thing I would need to pick up is a chassis. Cons: age of hardware, increased electrical use (?), pros: cheapest and painless way to do it

3. Build a new server and transfer files over. Would it be ridiculous to build just a mirror of a pair of 12TB drives? It would probably keep me in line for a couple of years, by then bigger hard drives will be around. I like the idea of streamlining my network gear to a smaller physical footprint. Pros: new gear, new longevity, cons: significant cost



Just looking for some input so I make sure and plan this out a little better this time.