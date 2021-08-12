Inaccessible Boot Device (Bluescreen boot loop)

Stuck with a bit of a dilemma here. I was cloning a hard drive when all of a sudden the PC restarted itself and got stuck in a boot loop. Trying to access recovery options doesn't work, just goes to blue screen. Haven't had much success with USB recovery either. I was able to boot into a USB Win PE to run some diagnostics and things are not looking promising. When accessing disk manager, it will often hang. I can't run sfc /SCANNOW or CHKDSK.. It just hangs there. I suspect the drive is toast and might need to take it to a data recovery center.Any ideas before I throw my hat in?EDIT: Not looking good...