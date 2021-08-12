Inaccessible Boot Device (Bluescreen boot loop)

Stuck with a bit of a dilemma here. I was cloning a hard drive when all of a sudden the PC restarted itself and got stuck in a boot loop. Trying to access recovery options doesn't work, just goes to blue screen. Haven't had much success with USB recovery either. I was able to boot into a USB Win PE to run some diagnostics and things are not looking promising. When accessing disk manager, it will often hang. I can't run sfc /SCANNOW or CHKDSK.. It just hangs there. I suspect the drive is toast and might need to take it to a data recovery center.

Any ideas before I throw my hat in?

EDIT: Not looking good...

Capture.PNG
 
What program were you cloning with? When “most” software clones a drive it will lock a partition and image it, then clone it. Generally speaking the original drive is locked and only being read during the clone. So it’s safe.

What was the software, and reason for the clone? We’re uou suspecting this original drive was bad to begin with?
 
