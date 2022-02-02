Inaccessible Bios on Notebook

I'm trying to format a notebook that was infected with malware and has network issues, the problem is that I can’t access the BIOS with an external keyboard (since the notebook keyboard is not working). I went to Recovery from Windows Settings, and I ran “Reset This PC” and it didn’t work, it reached 100% but then it undid all progress and it forced to restart.



Then I connected a bootable USB with W10 and went to Startup > restart now> Troubleshooting> Advanced Options > boot from USB, but it did nothing. I tried both UEFI bootable USB and using just the ISO file on the USB.



So I had no other option than formatting the disk using Diskpart and cleaning all partitions, hoping that this would make it possible to boot from the USB. However, when I tried to do this it wouldn’t let me boot into the BIOS and it reads the following: “All boot options are tried. Press F4 key to recover with factory image using Recovery or any other keys for next boot loop iteration”. I pressed F4 and nothing happened.



To sum up the external keyboard doesn’t seem to work and I can’t enter the BIOS, even when I tried using several F keys with 3 different keyboards. Do I need to buy a new notebook keyboard?







Notebook Model: Samsung 870z5g/880z5f