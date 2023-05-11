In Search of: 4G modem for 3 month euro trip

Hey folks,
I am working abroad for 3 months and I want to have a backup plan for poor internet areas like Sicily. Seems like the best option is a 4G modem and a prepaid SIM card.
Any suggestions for one with EU network capability? Speed not a huge issue, but ~20mbps down and 10mbps up would be great. The areas I am looking at seem to have full 4g and 5g coverage.
I am liking the $219 solution here: https://www.outdoorrouter.com/produ...r-cellular-modem/europe-commercial-4g-router/
Would love to hear anyone else's thoughts!
