In-Development Indie MMORPGs

francisbaud
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2016
- Messages
- 11
Between 2010-2015 there was a MMO crowdfunding craze that led to what we've got today: ten independent MMORPG studios trying their best to 1) get funding for their game 2) build a community 3) finish the game they've pitched. The good news is that it's actually possible to release a MMO as an indie studio, for examples Albion Online which is a decent MMORPG, Elite: Dangerous (that one is barely a MMO though), Boundless and Legends of Arya. We'll see where the future leads us. Here are those 10 indie MMOs currently in development:
Dual Universe [Beta]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$25M* || Engine: Unigine 2
Crowfall [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $38M || Engine: Unity 5
Camelot Unchained [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: RvR || Budget: ~$20M || Engine: Unchained
Gloria Victis [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Realistic || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$4M* || Engine: Unity 5
Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen [Pre-Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5
Ashes of Creation [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$30M* || Engine: Unreal 4
Star Citizen [Alpha]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: $348M || Engine: Lumberyard
Project Gorgon [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: +$1M || Engine: Unity 5
Mortal Online 2 [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4
Rise Online [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus PvP/PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4
Cross post. *Personal estimate, may be inaccurate
Feel free to suggest improvements to this post!
Dual Universe [Beta]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$25M* || Engine: Unigine 2
- Single shard persistent universe shared by all the players
- Voxel-based universe: player-made cities, stations and warships
- Space warfare: pirate ships, coordinated attacks, skirmishes
- Player-controlled global economy: mine, craft, build, optimize, barter and trade
Crowfall [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $38M || Engine: Unity 5
- Spiritual successor to Shadowbane
- Player-created worlds with parcels of terrain and pre-fab building pieces
- GvG/RvR campaigns that guilds or factions can win
- Deep crafting system inspired by Star Wars: Galaxies
Camelot Unchained [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: RvR || Budget: ~$20M || Engine: Unchained
- Spiritual successor to Dark Age of Camelot
- Large-scale RvR battles and sieges with more than a thousand players
- Open world with islands that players can move to strategically reshape the world
- Block-by-block construction with server-side stability and destruction
Gloria Victis [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Realistic || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$4M* || Engine: Unity 5
- Skill-based combat mechanics à la Mount and Blade
- Class-less system with diversified equipment
- Open world with housing, territory control and sieges
- Complex crafting system: leatherworking, armoursmithing, weapon forging
Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen [Pre-Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5
- Spiritual successor to EverQuest
- Deeply social: dungeons require teamwork and group strategy
- Thrilling climbing system
- Perception system: the world reveals its secrets through the environment
Ashes of Creation [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$30M* || Engine: Unreal 4
- Nodes system: player participation influences the type of content in the surrounding areas
- Open world housing: players have the ability to survey and develop land anywhere in the world
- Castle sieges with hundreds of players with many moving parts
- Harsh, unforgiving and stunning environment
Star Citizen [Alpha]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: $348M || Engine: Lumberyard
- Spiritual successor to Freelancer
- Procedurally generated and handcrafted stunning worlds
- Open world PvP with high speed dog fights with multi-crew ships or intense FPS warfare
- Exploration: hidden outpost, abandoned ships and beautiful sunsets
Project Gorgon [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: +$1M || Engine: Unity 5
- Exploration: many hidden secrets awaiting discovery
- Ambitious skill-based leveling system allowing the player to combine skills
- Old-school MMO with innovative ideas, such as morphing into animals
- 16 combat skills, 71 trade skills, 11 beasts skills
Mortal Online 2 [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4
- Open and realistic sandbox world
- True, real-time combat where outcomes are decided by skill rather than levels or gear
- Become a legendary crafter whose goods are traded across the globe or a famous warrior studying the art of combat
- Individual reputation is everything: people will recognize you by the impact you've made on the world
Rise Online [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus PvP/PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4
- Spiritual successor to Knight Online
- Full PvP-based maps and events
- PvE content like missions, creatures and bosses that take several groups to defeat
- Two sides of this endless war between kingdoms: Protean and Lunaskar
Cross post. *Personal estimate, may be inaccurate
Feel free to suggest improvements to this post!
Last edited: