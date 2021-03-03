In-Development Indie MMORPGs

Single shard persistent universe shared by all the players

Voxel-based universe: player-made cities, stations and warships

Space warfare: pirate ships, coordinated attacks, skirmishes

Player-controlled global economy: mine, craft, build, optimize, barter and trade

Spiritual successor to Shadowbane

Player-created worlds with parcels of terrain and pre-fab building pieces

GvG/RvR campaigns that guilds or factions can win

Deep crafting system inspired by Star Wars: Galaxies

Spiritual successor to Dark Age of Camelot

Large-scale RvR battles and sieges with more than a thousand players

Open world with islands that players can move to strategically reshape the world

Block-by-block construction with server-side stability and destruction

Skill-based combat mechanics à la Mount and Blade

Class-less system with diversified equipment

Open world with housing, territory control and sieges

Complex crafting system: leatherworking, armoursmithing, weapon forging

Spiritual successor to EverQuest

Deeply social: dungeons require teamwork and group strategy

Thrilling climbing system

Perception system: the world reveals its secrets through the environment

Nodes system: player participation influences the type of content in the surrounding areas

Open world housing: players have the ability to survey and develop land anywhere in the world

Castle sieges with hundreds of players with many moving parts

Harsh, unforgiving and stunning environment

Spiritual successor to Freelancer

Procedurally generated and handcrafted stunning worlds

Open world PvP with high speed dog fights with multi-crew ships or intense FPS warfare

Exploration: hidden outpost, abandoned ships and beautiful sunsets

Exploration: many hidden secrets awaiting discovery

Ambitious skill-based leveling system allowing the player to combine skills

Old-school MMO with innovative ideas, such as morphing into animals

16 combat skills, 71 trade skills, 11 beasts skills

Open and realistic sandbox world

True, real-time combat where outcomes are decided by skill rather than levels or gear

Become a legendary crafter whose goods are traded across the globe or a famous warrior studying the art of combat

Individual reputation is everything: people will recognize you by the impact you've made on the world

Spiritual successor to Knight Online

Full PvP-based maps and events

PvE content like missions, creatures and bosses that take several groups to defeat

Two sides of this endless war between kingdoms: Protean and Lunaskar

Between 2010-2015 there was a MMO crowdfunding craze that led to what we've got today: ten independent MMORPG studios trying their best to 1) get funding for their game 2) build a community 3) finish the game they've pitched. The good news is that it's actually possible to release a MMO as an indie studio, for examples Albion Online which is a decent MMORPG, Elite: Dangerous (that one is barely a MMO though), Boundless and Legends of Arya. We'll see where the future leads us. Here are those 10 indie MMOs currently in development:[Beta]Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$25M* || Engine: Unigine 2[Beta]Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $38M || Engine: Unity 5[Beta]Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: RvR || Budget: ~$20M || Engine: Unchained[Beta]Setting: Medieval Realistic || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$4M* || Engine: Unity 5[Pre-Alpha]Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5[Alpha]Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$30M* || Engine: Unreal 4[Alpha]Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: $348M || Engine: Lumberyard[Beta]Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: +$1M || Engine: Unity 5[Beta]Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4[Alpha]Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus PvP/PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4Cross post. *Personal estimate, may be inaccurateFeel free to suggest improvements to this post!