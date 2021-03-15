Improving Bluetooth Connectivity

bigdogchris
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2008
- Messages
- 18,286
I'm testing a couple USB Bluetooth receivers for Windows 10. The issue is the range is horrible on one and the quality is bad on another. The one I have with an antenna has a longer range but has popping sounds no matter where you are at (even right in front of it). The one with shorter range sounds fantastic, but doesn't have the range I need.
The devices use Realtek chipsets and I'm using the latest drivers available on the website.
Any tips on how to clear up the quality?
The devices use Realtek chipsets and I'm using the latest drivers available on the website.
Any tips on how to clear up the quality?