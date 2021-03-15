Improving Bluetooth Connectivity

I'm testing a couple USB Bluetooth receivers for Windows 10. The issue is the range is horrible on one and the quality is bad on another. The one I have with an antenna has a longer range but has popping sounds no matter where you are at (even right in front of it). The one with shorter range sounds fantastic, but doesn't have the range I need.



The devices use Realtek chipsets and I'm using the latest drivers available on the website.



Any tips on how to clear up the quality?