Improvement recommendations? Diagram inside

Hey everyone,

Getting my first Mikrotik Router tomorrow and I will be re-arranging all my network, adding cable to all cameras, placing a wireless access point and looking at the best way to securely have my network. I already went over MikroTik first configuration, which seems rather simple.

Any recommendations to add to this diagram?

I will probably add a switch in the future with POE for the two cameras and the AP, for now they are using external power. Will be adding a guest network for visitors on the AP.

I have seen people recommend creating virtual networks within the router, any specific reason? To separate the network even more?
 
