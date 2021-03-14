Import passwords into Firefox?

Might be pissing in the wind here but thought I'd consult the experts before giving up.Just upgraded to the latest version of Mint Cinnamon. I was using a firefox addon call "Password Exporter" to manage my passwords. It exports the password list to an XML file. Apprently the newest version of FF isn't compatible with XML files. Does anyone of an easy way to get around this? I have over 400 passwords and would hate to have to type them all back in one by one.