Image scaling in games... Does it reduce Impact of screen size?

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Apr 13, 2005
I don't really have a way to check this - but watching this video it struck me as strange to see the images displayed were the same size despite the different resolution.

Back in the day when you jumped up in resolution, you got a lot more on the screen. As in when you went from 720p to 1080p you would get a lot more of the surrounding images (area to the left right up and down that were not displayed at 720 were visible at 1080p) than was drawn on the lower resolution. This could enhance the situational awareness and immersion by seeing more of the gamespace. The drawback was that you needed a larger screen - or had to deal with smaller images.

But looking at this video, it seems like the rendering space (fov, whatever) are virtually identical - the only thing that has changed is the details of the identically constrained space are better at higher resolution. It's like the developers have prevented people with higher resolution from seeing anything more than what they show the lower resolution players.

Is this common now?
 
LukeTbk

Gawd
Sep 10, 2020
DarkSideA8 said:
Maybe you happened to play game that automatically changed something to the field of view when you changed the resolution ? Or something strange happened when you were not in native res ? Did you really went from 2 16:9 format resolution ?

Because normally, in 3D at least you do not know the concept of resolution before the rasterization is done and everything you will see if well decided already no ?

What you see is normally something independent of the monitor pixel density, it is field view angle related, at least from my experience with 3d engine.
 
DarkSideA8

Gawd
Apr 13, 2005
LukeTbk said:
Really good question - and I don't know. I went from a high quality 24 inch Dell CRT from the 90s to a high quality 1080p HP 24 inch flat panel about 10 years ago. I remember changing resolution way back in the day on the CRT depending on the game and my gpu - and noticing what I described above. Similar stuff happened on the Win95 laptop - I could choose higher resolution with more on screen but smaller images or a lower resolution which made distant things seem larger - but narrowed the fov.

Since acquiring the flat panel, I've just run everything in 1080p native - but assumed that going 1440 or 4k would be like what I remember. In other words - if you had two 24 inch monitors side by side - one at 1080p and the other at 4k - the 4k monitor would show much more of the gamespace (and make you want a bigger monitor)

But the video above makes it look like both images would be similarly sized (I. E. You wouldn't see anything on one that wasn't displayed on the other) - but the 4k would have crisper textures and more detail.
 
