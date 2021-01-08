Image scaling in games... Does it reduce Impact of screen size?

I don't really have a way to check this - but watching this video it struck me as strange to see the images displayed were the same size despite the different resolution.



Back in the day when you jumped up in resolution, you got a lot more on the screen. As in when you went from 720p to 1080p you would get a lot more of the surrounding images (area to the left right up and down that were not displayed at 720 were visible at 1080p) than was drawn on the lower resolution. This could enhance the situational awareness and immersion by seeing more of the gamespace. The drawback was that you needed a larger screen - or had to deal with smaller images.



But looking at this video, it seems like the rendering space (fov, whatever) are virtually identical - the only thing that has changed is the details of the identically constrained space are better at higher resolution. It's like the developers have prevented people with higher resolution from seeing anything more than what they show the lower resolution players.



Is this common now?