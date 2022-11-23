Im really stuck between these three motherboards.. Intel noob

Im a long term AMD fan.. given the stupidly horrible AM5 platform one of my friends sold me his nicely binned 5.5ghz 12900k. I have it running in a disappointing Strix A D4 z690 mobo... needless to say there is something wrong with the motherboard, and honestly cant tune the timings at all.. of course i scored the board from marketplace for a stupid low amount of money so no big loss.. I plan on RMA'ing the mobo to Asus, but first I need to figure out which mobo I want, since im planning to just do it right this time and go with DDR5



I just purchased a gskill 6800 kit and am stuck between the Evga Dark, Unify X, and Apex motherboards. I know they are stupid expensive, but my plan is eventually to do a little sub ambient benchmarking, and mess with raptor lake...



my main concern is achieving very high memory overclocks, and 5.5+ on chilled water... the cpu i have does 5.4 easy on an ambient open loop and I run 5.3 daily due to temps.. 5.4 is doable, but 5.3 is plenty since I dont really need the extra 100mhz unless im benchmarking



I could really use some hands on experience regarding these three motherboards and why you are using the board of your choice, or your experience with another option so long as its above 7k ram speed...



Could also use anything clever you've discovered