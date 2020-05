I won't go into detail of how I know but at this point I'm pretty sure. First question, I've got a separate partition that I have files on, if I delete the windows partition and reinstall windows and scan the 'data' partition should I be safe? Or do I need to reformat everything? Second question, I've been using gotomypc for work. Do I need to notify IT? Third question, do I need to worry about my android phone having something installed on it? TIA for any help.