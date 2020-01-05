I'm looking for thoughts on a build dilemma.

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by Nazeeh, Jan 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

  1. Jan 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM #1
    Nazeeh

    Nazeeh n00b

    Messages:
    4
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2017
    First I must upgrade in the very near future as my GF wants a new PC so she'll be getting my old one -1080ti. (It's a 8600k at 5ghz).

    Secondly I'm buying all new parts which aren't really relevant with an 1000w psu (it will be seasonic, corsair or bequiet depending on sales). It will be custom water cooled and overclocked if their is free performance to be had. I should mention I already have 2x16GB of 3600mhz gskill 16-16-16-36 and I also upgrade every 2.5-3 years.

    I only game, mainly r6:siege while having Kovaaks opened as well. One is always in the background as well as chrome with several tabs, a streaming service (music or video) and discord. I gain absolutely nothing by encoding/decoding/rendering speed and have no intention of streaming.

    The goal is to drop from 240hz 1080p to 165hz 1440p. I do not want massive fps drops, so I'd like the min fps to be as close to 165 as possible. Which means I'll likely need the latest and greatest. I'll be FPS capping at 162 until my min is above 140, in which case I'll probably cap it at 200 depending how the drops feel, strictly for the input lag benefits.

    The cpu options I have in mind.
    3800x until 4900x either would be in an x570 board
    This puts me to upgrade in the 2023-2024 range with a sidegrade of gaming performance gain until I get the 4900x in hand.

    The other option is to get the 10900k and a z490 board on release. Which means I'd be upgrading in 2022-2023 right as zen 4 and meteor lake hit as well as DDR5.

    I really only care Siege performance in the above scenario. So until a IPS comes out at 240hz with LOW input lag 165hz is good enough for now.

    So what say you [H] ardforum.

    edit: As for GPU I really don't want to get the 2080ti, it's so expensive for the performance gain compared to the 1080ti. So I'm waiting for Big Navi, 3080ti and possibly the 2080 ti super. However if I do go with a Nvidia card, I'll get an evga 2080 ti once I know the 3080ti/2080ti super are available for step up.
     
    Last edited: Jan 5, 2020 at 8:09 PM
    Nazeeh, Jan 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM
    Nazeeh, Jan 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 5, 2020 at 7:42 PM #2
    Kwaz

    Kwaz Whine & Cheezy

    Messages:
    3,937
    Joined:
    Sep 3, 2014
    You're not going to be able to hit your target FPS without a 2080 Ti. Even then, depending on the game you may have some issues.
     
    Kwaz, Jan 5, 2020 at 7:42 PM
    Kwaz, Jan 5, 2020 at 7:42 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM #3
    Nazeeh

    Nazeeh n00b

    Messages:
    4
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2017
    Oh, I'm well aware I do plan on a gpu upgrade but I figure we should know something by April about the 3080ti, 2080ti super or Big Navi. Any of which I'll hold on to for the next 2 years following the purchase or so unless there's a massive leap in performance.

    The fact that the 2080ti isn't going to be enough for the 1300+ it would cost, not really ideal.. you know?

    I'm just focused on the CPU front right now because we know of the potential amd's 4000 series has with the rumored IPC gains, clock speed and lower latency. All of which are important in gaming. It's just whether you guys would go with the immediate gratification in the 10900k or the likely better purchase in the 3800x-> 4900x.

    But for the record I'm expecting to have to shell out around 1800.00 for a gpu including a full card block. In the meantime I will use the 1080ti my 240hz 1080p.
     
    Last edited: Jan 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM
    Nazeeh, Jan 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM
    Nazeeh, Jan 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 5, 2020 at 11:52 PM #4
    Blue4130

    Blue4130 n00b

    Messages:
    12
    Joined:
    Apr 11, 2005
    We don't know anything All we have is speculation and rumors. Way too early to start banking on gains.
     
    Blue4130, Jan 5, 2020 at 11:52 PM
    Blue4130, Jan 5, 2020 at 11:52 PM
    #4