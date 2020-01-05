I'm looking for thoughts on a build dilemma.

First I must upgrade in the very near future as my GF wants a new PC so she'll be getting my old one -1080ti. (It's a 8600k at 5ghz).



Secondly I'm buying all new parts which aren't really relevant with an 1000w psu (it will be seasonic, corsair or bequiet depending on sales). It will be custom water cooled and overclocked if their is free performance to be had. I should mention I already have 2x16GB of 3600mhz gskill 16-16-16-36 and I also upgrade every 2.5-3 years.



I only game mainly r6:siege while having Kovaaks opened, but one is always in the background as well as chrome with several tabs, a streaming service (music or video) and discord. I gain absolutely nothing by encoding/decoding/rendering speed and have no intention of streaming.



The goal is to drop from 240hz 1080p to 165hz 1440p. I do not want massive fps drops, so I'd like the min fps to be as close to 165 as possible. Which means I'll likely need the latest and greatest.



The cpu options I have in mind.

3800x until 4900x either would be in an x570 board

This puts me to upgrade in the 2023-2024 range with a sidegrade of gaming performance gain until I get the 4900x in hand.



The other option is to get the 10900k on release. Which means I'd be upgrading in 2022-2023 right as zen 4 and meteor lake hit as well as DDR5.



I really only care Siege performance in the above scenario. So until a IPS comes out at 240hz with LOW input lag 165hz is good enough for now.



So what say you [H] ardforum.



edit: As for GPU I really don't want to get the 2080ti, it's so expensive for the performance gain compared to the 1080ti. So I'm waiting for Big Navi, 3080ti and possibly the 2080 ti super. However if I do go with a Nvidia card, I'll get an evga once I know the 3080ti/2080ti super are available for step up.

