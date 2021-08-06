I'm looking for a comfortable/ergonomic computer chair for my current setup (and neck/back pain)

NowItsAngeTime
So I recently found a new computer desk I really like for having a keyboard tray, USB/Power Outlet, and just generally being pretty spacious and ergonomic.
Here are two pictures of what my current setup looks like now: One. Two.
However, with my two current chairs (a kneeling chair and one supposedly good for my low back), trying different monitor positions, and chair heights... I always have issues with either my neck or low back tightening and getting pain.
I was wondering if anyone has any suggestions computer chairs that could work with my desk and my current neck/back pain issues.
Ideally I want a chair that has a good low back/butt cushion, chair height adjustment, and hopefully armrest adjustment.
I've just gotten burned by too many computer chairs that don't work out in the past. That's why I'm reaching out here for any ideas so I can actually find something that works for me.
Doesn't help I've had neck, shoulder, and back pain issues for quite a while, even before this current setup.
Budget? Honestly, I'll take anything at this point, but the more affordable the better.
