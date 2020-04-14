I'm bored... and weird.

So I got 2 Intel x540-t2 PCIe 10G dual RJ45 NIC cards in for the server rack in the basement. I have two different file servers in it, and one backs up to the other, and thus far they have been doing it over 1 Gbps Ethernet. Recently we (as in, my cousin and I - we each own a server) decided to rebuild the 8x8G HDD RAID array on the backup server into a RAID-6 (it was initially built as a RAID-5... don't ask).We copied all the data off of one server to an external drive array connected to the first server, and it took a little over three days to do it over that 1Gbps connection. Since we knew we were going to be copying the data back after the RAID-6 completed building, we ordered those Intel 10G NICs cards used for ~$50 each, figuring we'd wire one directly to the other and put both cards on a private subnet without internet access. SMB should see and use the cards automatically. It worked GREAT. Restoring the data back to the backup server took only 10 hours instead of 3 days. AWESOME PERFORMANCE.Now, I decided that since I process all of that data on my desktop Ryzen 9 3900X, that I want some of that 10G goodness to connect to the servers as well, and I bought another one. The problem is that these cards have heatsinks and fans on them, and worse, they. So, I decided that when the new card gets here, I'm gonna watercool it with a spare Koolance chipset block I have sitting around. Since my system is rigged with that custom manifold for quick disconnects and soft tube that I built I can easily get it hooked in within a few minutes. I am going to post pictures here when I get it rigged up and installed.I have a problem