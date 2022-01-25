Im Back to the Green

So after a year with a XFX 6900 XT I decided to part with it. While the card itself is a beast, it didn't perform as well with ray tracing as Nvidia, and the drivers were consistently buggy. Plus the fact that WHQL drivers are far and few in between, almost 3 months and still no WHQL drivers. So I put in for the Newegg shuffle today, and selected a EVGA 3080 12GB FTW3 Ultra, plus a EVGA PSU that came with it (I'll selling that on the forum with the 6900 XT). Would you believe I got a text and email saying I had won, i never have that kind of luck.So I'll have it Thursday, it'll be good to be back with Nvidia!!