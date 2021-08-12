I'm at a loss here...

M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
448
EDIT: I figured it out! I was just testing and turning the PC on first and quickly turning the second power supply on like 0.5 seconds later. I found a post online stating that they have to be turned on simultaneously, or the secondary PS a little before. So, I turned the Corsair on then about a second later the PC and it's working. Unreal. I'm going to be buying some of these powered adapters soon so my stuff isn't so ghetto.

https://www.amazon.com/BAY-Direct-M...9Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU=

cdabc123, thanks for replying!



Mining rig #1 is running with 6 risers and running great off a B450 motherboard and R5 3600x. I purchased 2 6-packs of risers off Amazon and they rock.

I have 2 cards leftover, and thought hey, I have a spare Dell i3-4130 PC that has an x1 and x16 slot that I can use so I won't have to build another rig. Then, just run an external power supply (Corsair RM1000x) for the risers and video cards.

Well, I can't get it to work. If I put something like an x1 PCIE Wifi card in the computer, it works. That's in either x1 or x16 slot. If I put that same card in the riser, it doesn't see it. I've tried all 6 risers. I even took a known good riser that I was using from rig #1 and the same thing. The riser shows power with a green light, but it won't detect what's plugged into it.

I'm at a complete loss. Rig #1 went together so easy it was laughable. This thing...yeah. I thought I could get away with just reusing an old PC I had laying around, but this is turning out to be a nightmare. Any ideas why this isn't working? It just doesn't make sense.

Thanks in advance for any help.
 
Last edited:
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,433
My guess is the Dell psu is trash and you have a differnt voltage coming from the corsair one.

Honestly I much rather prefer the unpowered ribbon risers most of the time. They are simple enough that there is really no possibility of having problems vs just using the pcie lane
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top