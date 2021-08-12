I'm at a loss here...

EDIT: I figured it out! I was just testing and turning the PC on first and quickly turning the second power supply on like 0.5 seconds later. I found a post online stating that they have to be turned on simultaneously, or the secondary PS a little before. So, I turned the Corsair on then about a second later the PC and it's working. Unreal. I'm going to be buying some of these powered adapters soon so my stuff isn't so ghetto.cdabc123, thanks for replying!Mining rig #1 is running with 6 risers and running great off a B450 motherboard and R5 3600x. I purchased 2 6-packs of risers off Amazon and they rock.I have 2 cards leftover, and thought hey, I have a spare Dell i3-4130 PC that has an x1 and x16 slot that I can use so I won't have to build another rig. Then, just run an external power supply (Corsair RM1000x) for the risers and video cards.Well, I can't get it to work. If I put something like an x1 PCIE Wifi card in the computer, it works. That's in either x1 or x16 slot. If I put that same card in the riser, it doesn't see it. I've tried all 6 risers. I even took a known good riser that I was using from rig #1 and the same thing. The riser shows power with a green light, but it won't detect what's plugged into it.I'm at a complete loss. Rig #1 went together so easy it was laughable. This thing...yeah. I thought I could get away with just reusing an old PC I had laying around, but this is turning out to be a nightmare. Any ideas why this isn't working? It just doesn't make sense.Thanks in advance for any help.