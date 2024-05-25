https://www.extremetech.com/mobile/ifixit-terminates-self-repair-deal-with-samsung
iFixit says that the high prices encouraged some Samsung users to upgrade their phones instead of repairing them, contrary to iFixit's mission. The company had to conclude that Samsung's lip service for repairability was not sufficient to support the Repair Hub. As a result, the partnership will end in June 2024. The site will no longer get official parts directly from Samsung, but it will continue to stock a variety of components for Samsung hardware, both official and aftermarket. The guides iFixit produced under the program will remain online but won't make any new repair manuals for Samsung devices.
iFixit says that the high prices encouraged some Samsung users to upgrade their phones instead of repairing them, contrary to iFixit's mission. The company had to conclude that Samsung's lip service for repairability was not sufficient to support the Repair Hub. As a result, the partnership will end in June 2024. The site will no longer get official parts directly from Samsung, but it will continue to stock a variety of components for Samsung hardware, both official and aftermarket. The guides iFixit produced under the program will remain online but won't make any new repair manuals for Samsung devices.