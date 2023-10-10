IFixit tackles McBroken

In todays round of absurd things I need in my life.
It’s a little bit older but I didn’t know it was a thing.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...ardown-shows-error-codes-dmca-keep-it-broken/
iFixit is tackling the company that keeps the McDonalds ice cream machines out of order.
It’s a little bit older but I didn’t know it was a thing.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...ardown-shows-error-codes-dmca-keep-it-broken/
iFixit is tackling the company that keeps the McDonalds ice cream machines out of order.