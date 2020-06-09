If you have an HDR600 monitor or greater, please help

sblantipodi
Hi,
I have an Acer XV273K monitor.
It is an HDR400 monitor (so crap HDR) but it have a great 10 bit panel, the same panel used in the HDR1000 monitors from Acer/Asus without FALD.
Sometimes HDR contents looks overbright, I loose many details with a sort of "white crush".
This video is an example:
The parrot is "eating" the three branch but the tree branch is so white, if I disable the HDR content in youtube by setting the 1080P non HDR video, I can see much more details in the tree branch.
Is this a problem of my monitor?
If you have a HDR600 monitor or greater, with that video, by setting HDR on on both Windows and Youtube, do you see that tree branch as details as with HDR off?
Thanks
