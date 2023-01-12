If Windows 10 Update failed to install should I manually install it or wait for a prompt for a 2nd attempt?

It's for the January 10 2023 Cumulative update for 22H2 in Win 10 Home on a i7-7700 / ATT Uverse modem & router / Titan RTX / 32gb ram. It failed to install after it downloaded last Wednesday morning. Or I think it downloaded ok.



Is it ok to just wait to see if MS will prompt with a reinstallation of it in a week or two? Or should I get on the MS site soon and manually download it and install it myself before the next update in February? The Malicious Software Removal Tool installed just fine though btw.



Also I never select "Check for updates" because it's not recommended to do so unless anyone here thinks I should try that in this case. Each month for Second Tuesday I wait for the MS prompt to download & install updates in Windows Update.