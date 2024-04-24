Identifying Scam Phones

I have gotten a few new devices using trade-ins the last few years to find that they are "scam phones". Apparently, they are somehow manufactured or configured to to allow some kind of tracking or scanning people for further exploitation. That could be identity theft or other forms of theft and exploitation.

What I am looking for:

Has anyone else experienced this?

Is there a list of bad devices or retailers?

Are there any guides on deactivating the "scam" aspects, whether it is hardware or within the OS?
 
nope, not that i know of, no idea as ive never even heard of this. buy from a reputable shop thats been around for years, a service provider, or buy something older but new in box.
 
Never heard of this myself. Id imagine if you are buying something with custom firmware or jailbroken then it could be possible. Would have to reflash with stock firmware (most phone manufacturers have a process and software for this) if you are worried.

When in doubt, buy from authorized resellers/distributors for anything.

Adding in humor: All phones spy on you.....
 
Buy from an authorized dealer / reseller, do a factory reset. In the case of an Apple phone, it will be secure after a factory reset almost always.
 
