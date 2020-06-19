iCUESetup 3.30.89 update ...

erek
... crashed my software
"I recently tried to update the ICUE software and when i restarted my pc the ICUE software no longer works. When I ran the program it would come up in the icons on the bottom right of windows, but if i hovered over it, it would disappear. I tried reinstalling the software 3 times and no luck. I erased all the corsair files in the APPDATA and LOCAL data, and still no luck. I tried to install a older version of ICUE (version 3.28.70) and it works perfectly I am unsure why the newest software isn't working."
https://forum.corsair.com/forums/showthread.php?t=197646
Direct Download: https://downloads.corsair.com/Files/CUE/iCUESetup_3.30.89_release.msi
