iCUE v3.28.70 Released

Hopefully this is of help to someone!

"Here are the official patch notes for iCUE v3.28.70:

iCUE v3.28.70 Patch Notes::
  • A notification has been added to K55 for Elgato Stream Deck G-Key integration
  • Resolved an issue with Video Lighting and LS100 during high CPU usage
  • Resolved an issue between certain games and LS100’s Video Lighting
  • Resolved some minor translation bugs
  • Renamed Hardware Lighting Effects to Hardware Lighting
  • Removed Start/Stop in Hardware Lighting effects for Mice since they are not supported
  • Resolved an issue with LS100 detecting Monitor 2 and Monitor 3 as one screen
  • Resolved an issuer with Audio Lighting not retaining changes to alternate color palette
  • Resolved an issue with switching tabs between Lighting Effects and Performance
  • Resolved an issue with Virtuoso Dongle blinking red even during normal operation
  • Resolved an issue with Static Lighting not saving to legacy RGB devices
  • Resolved various other minor bugs and issues"

Download: https://downloads.corsair.com/Files/CUE/iCUESetup_3.28.70_release.msi

https://forum.corsair.com/v3/showthread.php?t=195755
 
