iCUE v3.28.70 Released

Hopefully this is of help to someone!
"Here are the official patch notes for iCUE v3.28.70:
iCUE v3.28.70 Patch Notes::
- A notification has been added to K55 for Elgato Stream Deck G-Key integration
- Resolved an issue with Video Lighting and LS100 during high CPU usage
- Resolved an issue between certain games and LS100’s Video Lighting
- Resolved some minor translation bugs
- Renamed Hardware Lighting Effects to Hardware Lighting
- Removed Start/Stop in Hardware Lighting effects for Mice since they are not supported
- Resolved an issue with LS100 detecting Monitor 2 and Monitor 3 as one screen
- Resolved an issuer with Audio Lighting not retaining changes to alternate color palette
- Resolved an issue with switching tabs between Lighting Effects and Performance
- Resolved an issue with Virtuoso Dongle blinking red even during normal operation
- Resolved an issue with Static Lighting not saving to legacy RGB devices
- Resolved various other minor bugs and issues"
Download: https://downloads.corsair.com/Files/CUE/iCUESetup_3.28.70_release.msi
https://forum.corsair.com/v3/showthread.php?t=195755