iCUE v3.27.68 Patch Notes

"CUE v3.27.68 Patch Notes::
https://forum.corsair.com/v3/showthread.php?t=194824
- iCUE now supports fan rotation and fan reordering for all Commander PRO and Lighting Node type of devices. Users can rotate clockwise or counter-clockwise their fans and change the RGB hub order for each fan.
To do this correctly, in lighting setup, match the fans in the user interface to match what is physically shown on your fan. Each fan has a LED color coded that lights up physically to serve as an indicator. This color reflects the order the fan is in and the current orientation.
Example:
If your first fan lights up here during lighting setup:
Then click on the rotation arrows and match the fan in the software interface to that specific fan:
This will notify the software to adjust for the mounting you did with the fan.
- Hardware Playback for Keyboards and Mice have been dramatically overhauled in order to simplify the process. Hardware Profiles have been removed from iCUE. Instead, all peripherals that support onboard profiles will now list three different tabs:
a.) Hardware Actions (will be renamed Onboard Actions in v3.28)
b.) Hardware Lighting (will be renamed Onboard Lighting in v3.28)
c.) Onboard Profiles
You will now be able to select what Actions and Lighting will work when you quit iCUE after you save the profile to the device. When saving the profile, please note that only Hardware Actions and Hardware Lighting layers will be saved to the device. Profiles on the device will automatically be uploaded to iCUE when the device is connected (if profiles are missing from the list).
- Limited Software Mode is now supported on PRO XT Hydro Coolers. This option can be found in Settings. When Limited Software Mode is enabled, iCUE stops real time control of the device and all features that are modifiable will only consist of what the hardware can support (i.e., Hardware Lighting only, sensor defaults to Coolant only, etc.). The purpose of this feature is to address the need of users who want their cooler to operate in standalone mode with limited software interaction.
- Implemented a new feature where users will be notified through Windows Notifications that a new major firmware update is available for your device.
- Resolved an issue with iCUE not installing on macOS 10.13 (High Sierra). Please note that we will only continue to support 10.13 until 10.16 is released.
- Resolved an issue with Play On Pressed Key for Custom Lighting Effects on Keyboards and Mice.
- Resolved an issue with iCUE not starting up properly after the option is enabled.
- Resolved an issue between Virtuoso/SE headsets and Lighting Link Type Lighting effect.
- Improved the battery icon for wireless devices in Windows 10 with Light Mode.
- Resolved an issue with K95 XT Keyboards and profile switch not working properly on press.
- Resolved a rare issue with profiles disappearing in iCUE.
- CPUID SDK has been updated to include new hardware information.
- Resolved an issue with DIMM Setup not being saved properly in iCUE.
- Resolved an issue with iCUE crashing when system resumes itself from Sleep Mode.
- Resolved other various bugs and issues.
