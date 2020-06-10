iCUE 3.29.110

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,274
Junk?
"I was idling around 5c over water temp and getting corsair display adapter crashes on boot on 3.29.110.
Rolled back to 3.25.60 as someone else had stated it was stable, working as expected on that old release... shame."
https://forum.corsair.com/forums/showthread.php?t=197278
"I was idling around 5c over water temp and getting corsair display adapter crashes on boot on 3.29.110.
Rolled back to 3.25.60 as someone else had stated it was stable, working as expected on that old release... shame."
https://forum.corsair.com/forums/showthread.php?t=197278