icons on a proprietary software called Windward Sys. 5 shakes (moves left and right)?

a client is using this software called Sys. 5, whenever the software loads up, every so often, the icons for e.g. Bold Face, Italic , etc. will shakes left and right, and it temporary affects the other software on the PC, it seems to lock up. The shaking only happens on this software, so it can't be a hardware problem. Is there anything that anyone can do? Their technical support simply re-install the software, and same thing after.However, doesn't happen to every user on the floor, only to 3 staff out of 37