erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,534
"Considering that the Summit supercomputer has only dropped to second place on the fastest list and still counts as the fifth most efficient supercomputer operating today, it seems likely a supercomputer using Power10 processors is going to appear and jump immediately to the top of the charts within a few years."
https://www.pcmag.com/news/ibm-launches-7nm-power10-processor
