IBM and NVidia partner, and BAM!!!

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,262
https://amp.hothardware.com/news/bam-nvidia-ibm-connect-gpus-directly-to-ssds

So AMD tried their hand at this with SSG, followed up with Microsoft and Direct Storage. Both still use the CPU as an intermediary to pass data between the CPU and the GPU, this lets the GPU fetch the data directly.

BAM, is a software solution that cuts the CPU out of the equation for fetching data from Ram or Storage. Not a big deal for desktops but workhorse servers with lots of GPU’s it’s a big time saver.
 
E

Eymar

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2005
Messages
297
1647559604369.png


Hmm, Mvidia? Intel? Article says IBM and Nvidia :) BAM is correct though (y)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top