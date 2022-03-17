IBM and NVidia partner, and BAM!!!

https://amp.hothardware.com/news/bam-nvidia-ibm-connect-gpus-directly-to-ssds
So AMD tried their hand at this with SSG, followed up with Microsoft and Direct Storage. Both still use the CPU as an intermediary to pass data between the CPU and the GPU, this lets the GPU fetch the data directly.
BAM, is a software solution that cuts the CPU out of the equation for fetching data from Ram or Storage. Not a big deal for desktops but workhorse servers with lots of GPU’s it’s a big time saver.
