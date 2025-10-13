  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
i9-9900k: A bottleneck?

Afternoon, all.

My current rig is sitting in the garage unused. Thinking about wiping the dust off of it...

Current rig:
Asus ROG STRIX Z390-E
i9 9990k
32GB
4TB M.2
3080Ti

Is the i9 a limiting factor/bottleneck in modern games at 4k? I would expect >100fps whenever possible. Am willing to upgrade GPUs assuming the i9 is not a limiting factor. If this is a case, what's the most cost effective GPU upgrade with games such as BF6 in mind?

Thanks!
~I3
 
The i9-9900K performs on par with the i9-11900K for gaming, which is about 10% slower at 1080P than an overclocked i5-12600K, which I have, and is also on par with a 13600T/13600K at stock. However, at 4K, the difference is less than a percent. I'd say you're fine for now.
 
Depends on the game what kind of FPS you would get but the 12900k did give me a good uplift over my 11900k when I switched platforms at 3-4k resolution. I have a 9900k/3080Ti combo from spare parts at work and it definitely shows its age compared to my ryzen 7900x sitting next to it, takes ages to compile shaders, runs a lot hotter, etc. in addition to lower fps.

I don't have any newer GPUs than 3090 so can't compare any newer ones but upgrading my platform was worthwhile for me.
 
