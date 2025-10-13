i9-9900k: A bottleneck?

Afternoon, all.
My current rig is sitting in the garage unused. Thinking about wiping the dust off of it...
Current rig:
Asus ROG STRIX Z390-E
i9 9990k
32GB
4TB M.2
3080Ti
Is the i9 a limiting factor/bottleneck in modern games at 4k? I would expect >100fps whenever possible. Am willing to upgrade GPUs assuming the i9 is not a limiting factor. If this is a case, what's the most cost effective GPU upgrade with games such as BF6 in mind?
Thanks!
~I3
