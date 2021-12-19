i9 12900k temperature problem?

Holla.. A week ago installed fresh build, with new z690 mobo and i9 12900k, CPU temps were 60 in games.. But suddenly temperatures started to spike between 60-80.. Like.. one moment it is 60, then 68, 75, 70, 81, 75 etc... Thought maybe it happens in one game, so tried another 2 games, same thing.. Any ideas? FPS are fine, no drops or something. Temps checked via MSI afterburner, core temp, and etc.. No overclocked parts. Tried reinstall windows - nothing. Tried reapply thermal paste - nothing. Actually noticed, that CPU usage also higher, spikes to 65%. Maybe CPU itself failing? Any knowlegde would be helpful!Cooler - corsair h150i elite capellix. At idle, it stays 28-35 soo I assume, cooler is fine?..