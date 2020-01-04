I7700 cpu frequencies too high *need help*

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by Jrock32, Jan 4, 2020 at 1:51 PM.

  1. Jan 4, 2020 at 1:51 PM #1
    Jrock32

    Jrock32 n00b

    Messages:
    1
    Joined:
    Today
    I was gone for a week for Christmas break. I came back to my apartment and my computer started up fine. I went to play a game and my pc froze, I could not get to task manager or anything. I reset it and it was turning on then off every 2 seconds. I opened up the case and I took out my ram, gpu and mother board battery and when I put it back in, it started up. Now when I went to go play another game it was lagging and would crash. I checked my nzxt cam to see if my cpu was going out of wack, my frequency was 4000 and the stock is 3.6 and my load was going from 20% from 80-99%. I have a 1070 and i7700 3.6.

    I’ve had the pc in a repair shop the last four days and they don’t even know what the issue is. The next thing they are doing is checking to see if the chip in my motherboard is bad.

    Does anyone have any suggestions? The pc is only two years old and I’m really frustrated by it.

    here are photos to give you an idea
     

    Attached Files:

    Jrock32, Jan 4, 2020 at 1:51 PM
    Jrock32, Jan 4, 2020 at 1:51 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 4, 2020 at 2:16 PM #2
    ChRoNo16

    ChRoNo16 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,460
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2011
    Theres nothing wrong here. the motherboard overclocks the CPU when the load is high. temperatures arent bad for an i7. your system is a little bit dated as rust can be resource intensive.
     
    ChRoNo16, Jan 4, 2020 at 2:16 PM
    ChRoNo16, Jan 4, 2020 at 2:16 PM
    #2