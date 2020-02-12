i7-6700 combo

S

Superdemon

Gawd
Joined
Aug 25, 2007
Messages
956
Pulled from a working office desktop. Never overclocked or otherwise abused. Asking $225 shipped. Paypal preferred but I am open to other electronic payment methods. At this time I am looking to sell it as a combo but I may be willing to part it out later.

Intel i7-6700 with stock cooler

Gigabyte B150M-D3H-GSM

8GB (2x4GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR4 2400MHZ

Heatware
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top