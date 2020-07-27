i7 4770k overclocking help (BSOD-ing)

Hi my settings are as follows. I have tried anywhere from Core voltage of 1.24-1.34. There tends to be more stability around 1.3 to 1.31 but I still get a bsod every other day, sometimes even when not gaming. My OC is 4.3 ghz. Temps under loading around 65-68 deg C, cooler is corsair H100.Thanks!Core voltage: 1.34Cache voltage override: 1.2System agent voltage offset: 0.25Analog IO Voltage offset: 0.15Digital IO Voltage offset: 0.15Initial CPU i nput voltage: 1.8Eventual CPU input voltage: AutoDRAM voltage: Auto