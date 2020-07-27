i7 4770k overclocking help (BSOD-ing)

smodtactical
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2010
- Messages
- 179
Hi my settings are as follows. I have tried anywhere from Core voltage of 1.24-1.34. There tends to be more stability around 1.3 to 1.31 but I still get a bsod every other day, sometimes even when not gaming. My OC is 4.3 ghz. Temps under loading around 65-68 deg C, cooler is corsair H100.
Thanks!
Core voltage: 1.34
Cache voltage override: 1.2
System agent voltage offset: 0.25
Analog IO Voltage offset: 0.15
Digital IO Voltage offset: 0.15
Initial CPU i nput voltage: 1.8
Eventual CPU input voltage: Auto
DRAM voltage: Auto
Thanks!
Core voltage: 1.34
Cache voltage override: 1.2
System agent voltage offset: 0.25
Analog IO Voltage offset: 0.15
Digital IO Voltage offset: 0.15
Initial CPU i nput voltage: 1.8
Eventual CPU input voltage: Auto
DRAM voltage: Auto