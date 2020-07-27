i7 4770k overclocking help (BSOD-ing)

S

smodtactical

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 26, 2010
Messages
179
Hi my settings are as follows. I have tried anywhere from Core voltage of 1.24-1.34. There tends to be more stability around 1.3 to 1.31 but I still get a bsod every other day, sometimes even when not gaming. My OC is 4.3 ghz. Temps under loading around 65-68 deg C, cooler is corsair H100.

Thanks!

Core voltage: 1.34
Cache voltage override: 1.2
System agent voltage offset: 0.25
Analog IO Voltage offset: 0.15
Digital IO Voltage offset: 0.15
Initial CPU i nput voltage: 1.8
Eventual CPU input voltage: Auto
DRAM voltage: Auto


20200727_013707.jpg
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM Feb 2018, June 2019
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
1,469
Have you tried running stock to see if you are still getting BSOD?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top