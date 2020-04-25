I7 2600k 4.5ghz 1.336v is this Safe OC? Or lower vcore?

hey guys i have a i7 2600k and i decided to overclock it, i did some research and tried a bunch of scenarios and i got stable on this.

i want to have a safe oc that lasts me a long time so i read not to pass 1.35V. i am not trying to reach 5ghz or anything, i am happy as long as my voltage is less then 1.35 v so i am happy with this if it looks good to you guys.



specs: i7 2600k with phanteks tc 14 pe air cooler with asus p8p67 pro mobo



i went into the bios and set i have a asus mobo

AI tweaker to 45 x 100

LLC SET to high (50%)

offset - 0.020V



and so far i am running OCCT and it hasnt crashed, i tried to lower the offset but it crashes at -0.025. so -0.020v seems stable so far.



temps are okay, around 60 celcius durring occt and cpuz v core hits 1.336max and is between 1.31ish-1.336 during the stress test



what do you guys think of this overclock? should i change anything?



some people say dont use offset because it lowers the idle voltage too much the pc seems fine so far, can i get the voltage lower some how? or what should i do in this scenario.

should i do manual voltage or set llc different? or is it good to go?



thx