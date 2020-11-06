i5 9400f would this work with my current pc?

So, I have a HP prodesk G2 SFF Im planning to move it to a bigger case replace my i5 6500 with the i5 9400f Then add a graphics card would this work? Google didn't give a good answer so would it work?
 
Hematite said:
So, I have a HP prodesk G2 SFFF Im planning to move it to a bigger case replace my i5 6500 with the i5 9400f Then add a graphics card would this work? Google didn't give a good answer so would it work?
No. That would require. A 2xx or 3xx series MB to work.
 
vegeta535 said:
No. That would require. A 2xx or 3xx series MB to work.
Are you sure they use the same slot: LGA 1151
1604691904540.png
 
