i5 9400f would this work with my current pc?

No. That would require. A 2xx or 3xx series MB to work.So, I have a HP prodesk G2 SFFF Im planning to move it to a bigger case replace my i5 6500 with the i5 9400f Then add a graphics card would this work? Google didn't give a good answer so would it work?
Yes. Intel used the same socket for awhile til 10xxx series. Intel only support at most 2 CPUs gen per MB chipset. Your CPU is only supported on 1xx and 2xx boards.Are you sure they use the same slot: LGA 1151 View attachment 296578