i3-10100 idle power is stupid low haha

tangoseal

Here is a pic of my I3-10100 with IGP, not the F sku.

Here is idle.

System is 8GB 3200 cas 16
Chip and itx board
No disc GPU, using IGP

This is my Amateur Radio dedicated PC I use to interface my software defined radios as well as my LogBook software

Super low power build and its blazing fast for the price I paid at Microcenter.
 

