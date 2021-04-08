i3-10100 idle power is stupid low haha

Here is a pic of my I3-10100 with IGP, not the F sku.
Here is idle.
System is 8GB 3200 cas 16
Chip and itx board
No disc GPU, using IGP
This is my Amateur Radio dedicated PC I use to interface my software defined radios as well as my LogBook software
Super low power build and its blazing fast for the price I paid at Microcenter.
