I want to upgrade my Pixel 2 XL...

Well, I don't want to, and I truly don't "need" to, but I kinda need to as I have a few issues and I have just been living with them.



- My pictures are all grainy. Doesn't matter how much ambient light is around me.

- power button either double clicks or doesn't click at all. You might have to press is 5000000 times to get the screen to power off, taking screenshots is painful, for example. Been this way for more than 6 months.

- battery is starting to go. Used to be 30% when going to bed, then it started almost dying and I started to adjust the brightness to about 70% which helped tremendously. Now it doesn't seem to be doing much.



So, off I go to my carriers store, which I haven't been to since I bought this 3 years ago. I have been out of contract for years and I like it that way (for quite a while I have been looking at pixel 3 XLs locally for sale, but haven't jumped on one yet).



So, I'm on the site and looking at the Pixel 5. I see there isn't an XL version, but it seems the screen is still 6", just less bezel, cool, whatever. But the rest of the specs are meh? Am I reading this right? They are barely better than what I have and it used to be each gen was significantly better than the last and THIS gen is 3 gens newer than mine.



What gives?