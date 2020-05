I have my old pc with my pictures and videos on it, and a new laptop that I'm going to be using full time now. I'd like to be able to access the older pc whenever I want to access the media on it, and to move new stuff to it when needed. I see that Windows 10 no longer makes it easy to do that. Is there an easy way around to do it? I've got multiple drives on the pc that I'd like to have full access to.



Thanks