I want to get started mining.

Hi guys,



I have been tinkering around with mining for a while now. First I started out with two HD7970s and an i7 3770k CPU. So I have a little experience. Right now I have picked up three Zotac 1060 minis. I have about a thousand dollars and would like to buy some more equipment. However I do not know what would be a good buy right now with the crazy GPU prices. I will be reinvesting any profits into getting more equipment. I am looking for advice on what you guys would buy right now to get up and running? Thanks for your help guys.