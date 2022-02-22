I think my mobo is dead. Any way to fix?

I have a GA-970A-D3P and it seems to be dead.

I go down to just one stick of ram, a GPU and a CPU and I can't get it to POST. I turn it on and the CPU fan spins fast but over the course of a minute or two slows down to almost nothing. If I take out the stick of RAM, it does continuous short beeps. I looked it up: no RAM. The CPU, RAM, GPU and PSU are all good. Confirmed on other systems. So, it makes me think the mobo is bricked. Odd thing though...one time, I booted up after sitting around off for like ten days. Now it seems dead again.

Anything I am missing? Any quick fixes?
 
try a new battery with a good clearing while its out. try another display or port on the gpu. if its giving a no ram beep, it only mostly dead. :)
