I think Im experiencing a bad PSU, please come in

Sep 8, 2003
Been using a EVGA 1300 PSU that I bought "B-Stock" about 6 years ago. Been through no less then 6-7 highend builds (3950x, 5950x, 10900K, 9900K, another 10900K, etc) Been on SLi'd r290's, 2080Ti, Titan XP, SLi GTX 980Ti's..... PSU has been rode very hard. Today, i just built another 10900K OC's and a OC'd 6900XT.. Was running Timespy, got 2 runs in trying some different OC's then finally on 3rd run, pc hard resets. Dialed back OC on gpu, restart timespy, insta reboot. well shit...... took OC completely off gpu, and timespy ran for about 45 seconds this time then pc reboot. My CPU oc is very stable, but took PC to completely stock settings for everything, then started timespy again, and timespy ran for 30-45sec, then pc reboot again! Would we all agree this PSU lived its last leg? Since i was pretty sure, i ordered a nice highend unit (Super Flower Leadex III 1300 white) hope i made the right call!