I think Im experiencing a bad PSU, please come in

newls1 said: Been through no less then 6-7 highend builds (3950x, 5950x, 10900K, 9900K, another 10900K, etc) Been on SLi'd r290's, 2080Ti, Titan XP, SLi GTX 980Ti's..... PSU has been rode very hard. Click to expand...

newls1 said: Today, i just built another 10900K OC's and a OC'd 6900XT.. Was running Timespy, got 2 runs in trying some different OC's then finally on 3rd run, pc hard resets. Click to expand...

newls1 said: Dialed back OC on gpu, restart timespy, insta reboot. well shit...... took OC completely off gpu, and timespy ran for about 45 seconds this time then pc reboot. My CPU oc is very stable, but took PC to completely stock settings for everything, then started timespy again, and timespy ran for 30-45sec, then pc reboot again! Click to expand...

newls1 said: Would we all agree this PSU lived its last leg? Since i was pretty sure, i ordered a nice highend unit (Super Flower Leadex III 1300 white) hope i made the right call! Click to expand...

Were you actually exceeding the capabilities of the PSU in any of those computers? Did you never clean it out? Do you have bad power at your house? Do you not use an AC during the summer and have very high ambient temperatures? I'm trying to understand why you think the PSU has been "rode hard". Sounds more like it's simply been "used". Nothing wrong with that.So you just built a new system, changing just about every component in the system. Sounds like there could be a lot of things that might be the cause. It worked fine with whatever system you had the day before, correct? Do you believe the previous system consumed significantly less power? Why dothink that the PSU would automatically start having issues? Because it's a handful of years old?So you significantlythe power consumption of your computer, yet the problem persisted. If anything, I would take that as evidence that it'sa PSU issue.Agree? Last leg? You have not provided any evidence or even a reasonable theory as to why you think the PSU might be having issues. Your post is basically "I changed everything in my system at the same time. Something doesn't work. Ummm..... PSU?"Of course it *could* be the PSU, although it does seem like a bit of a coincidence that the PSU would fail at thethat you changed almost every other major component in your system. Your best bet would be to start swapping components for diagnostic purposes. You really should always have at least one spare PSU, or at least be able to temporarily swap a PSU out of another system. Try putting in a less power hungry GPU (for testing purposes) and see if that changes anything. If it doesn't, that would at least eliminate the GPU from the equation as well as open the door to possibly swapping out a smaller PSU (maybe you have a spare 750w or similar laying around?).6 years really isn't that old. Many PSUs these days even come with 10 year warranties. The PSUs in my main and backup system are both 1000w units from 2007 and have run both Triple-SLI and Quad-Crossfire at various points in their lives. There have been a few times over the years where I had unexplained reboots or similar failures. I've even swapped the PSUs between the systems on numerous occasions in an attempt to diagnose the issues. In the end, it was always something else that was causing the issue. It's not normal for a good quality PSU that is well cared for to die after only 6 years unless there was some sort of design flaw or it was seriously abused (and no, use =/= abuse). There are too many people out there that get caught up in this sort of odd obsessive paranoia that any PSU more than a few years old is some sort of ticking time-bomb and must be replaced ASAP. Don't fall into the trap. By all means, swap it out, test it, but don't assume it's a foregone conclusion. Good electronics that are well cared for can and do last multiple decades.