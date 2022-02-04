I think I have a good binned 10600k@5.1Ghz stable

H

Hitti2

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2016
Messages
336
cinebench r23 10386pts.
Win 10 x64 Pro | I5-10600k | MSI Z590 A Pro | CL16 BL2K8G32C16U4B

CPU 5.1Ghz at 1.375v, ring ratio 4.6Ghz, avx offset 0. All speedsteps disabled.

Dram timings 16-18-18-36 2n=2t at ddr4-3200 at 1.35v.

I have good results.

I am going try for 5.2

Cinebench 10386pts.png
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
36,518
boost is 4.8 though, thats only +300. keep pushin. what are you cooling with?
edit: oh, i guess thats pretty good after all. id still keep squeezin till it says no.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top