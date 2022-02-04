I think I have a good binned 10600k@5.1Ghz stable

cinebench r23 10386pts.
Win 10 x64 Pro | I5-10600k | MSI Z590 A Pro | CL16 BL2K8G32C16U4B
CPU 5.1Ghz at 1.375v, ring ratio 4.6Ghz, avx offset 0. All speedsteps disabled.
Dram timings 16-18-18-36 2n=2t at ddr4-3200 at 1.35v.
I have good results.
I am going try for 5.2
