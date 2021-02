I think i am fucked. I have a 2080 i upgraded my drivers to the newest studio drivers so i could run octane render but now I am getting error AA on a x570 aorus master. I have the hdmi hooked up to my 65 inch samsung tv and the drivers on the tv are up to date. The card will not work with any hdmi cable i have even the newest one. never did to be honest. one guy on a google search said his video card went bad. Did mine go bad too? Fuck i have no other pc to test this in.