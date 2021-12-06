I suspect the realtek gigE on my laptop crashes my cable modem. Is that even a thing?

I've noticed that when I saturate the builtin realtek gigabit ethernet on my asus laptop with multithreaded downloads, or try to max out my internet connection, occasionally the modem will crash, requiring hard reboot of modem.
when using several different computers with Intel gigE, I haven't crashed the modem yet despite saturating the connection.
Does the realtek send bad packets or something?
