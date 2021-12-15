I see absolutely no difference with VRR

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,063
I don't understand this. Everyone is praising VRR but I'm just not seeing it.
I went from
3080 and Asus 4k/120hz monitor (Freesync, but not activated)
to
3080 with LG C1 4k/120hz TV (G-sync, activated).
Aaaaand no change in fluidity. I'm 100% sure G-sync is active.
At least I know that I won't need to think about combining cards with Freesync/G-sync in the future.
I went from
3080 and Asus 4k/120hz monitor (Freesync, but not activated)
to
3080 with LG C1 4k/120hz TV (G-sync, activated).
Aaaaand no change in fluidity. I'm 100% sure G-sync is active.
At least I know that I won't need to think about combining cards with Freesync/G-sync in the future.