I see absolutely no difference with VRR

I don't understand this. Everyone is praising VRR but I'm just not seeing it.



I went from

3080 and Asus 4k/120hz monitor (Freesync, but not activated)

to

3080 with LG C1 4k/120hz TV (G-sync, activated).



Aaaaand no change in fluidity. I'm 100% sure G-sync is active.

At least I know that I won't need to think about combining cards with Freesync/G-sync in the future.