I replaced a perfectly good 6-year-old power supply. These were the results.

I figured I'd share this because it seems like no one ever tests PSUs for overclocking. It's just kind of "You need clean power." "How much of a difference does it make?" "idk, you just need it bruh."



I've been running an EVGA 1000GQ for the last 6 years in the system in my sig. It's not the highest rated PSU, but probably not total junk either. There really aren't that many reviews for it on the net, but it seems like a reliable work horse to me. Today, for a variety of reasons, or maybe no reason at all, I bought a Corsair RM1000x. Brand new PSU with really good reviews all around. Fuck it, let's see if it actually matters. So did it? Yeah, a little bit anyway. The CPU needs slightly less voltage now. Before this, I needed 1.2625 volts to pass full-bird Prime 95 at 4.4GHz, and if I started Furmark while it was crunching Prime 95 at those settings, threads would start crashing right away. It needed 1.275 to pass Prime 95 and Furmark simultaneously. Now it can pass at 1.25v, and it doesn't give a shit if I run Furmark at the same time. I don't know if it was worth the $180 I paid for it, but I guess now I have a more solid foundation for a new CPU / mobo / GPU down the road.