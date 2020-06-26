I quit gaming.

I quit gaming almost four months. Gaming of all kinds from PC to mobile.

Used to be a hard core gamer since I was a little boy almost 40 years ago and back in early March I was in the ER for a few hours and the healing time kept me from playing games for a week. During that week I found myself spending more time with my young children and my beautiful wife. I really enjoyed it too, was able to catch up on Netflix and reconnect with my wife and she has enjoyed that too... if you know what I mean ;) I'm also back in the gym since they reopened too, bye bye dad bod!! Since March I hadn't gamed once with STEAM, ORIGIN already uninstalled that month.

I think quitting gaming has benefited me with financially too with no more spending hundred to thousands of dollars on upgrades and a new PC rig every four years. The lack of stress from competitive gaming has helped my mood a lot too. Plus I've been worried about my young son watching me play games and was afraid he'd end up like my neighbor's son who stays home all day playing PC games, anti-social and overweight.

I do still enjoy reading tech/gaming news and posting in gaming forums here as it keeps me entertained and I may game again but I'm hoping that isn't till I'm in the retirement home :)

Thought it was worth sharing for those that may be interested.
 
narsbars said:
Real life! The best to you and your family.
PS Want to sell the gaming accounts?
Thank you!

I thought about that selling my gaming accounts. I'm interested in selling my Rockstar account for starters, it has RDR2 and GTA5. Is there a way to sell a gaming account that isn't sketchy?
 
enjoy your post-gaming life!...but you could always come back and play fewer games...something like Cyberpunk 2077 or Valorant
 
I thought I quit gaming in the mid 2000s, I didn't play games at all for months on end or barely. It wasn't a conscioius decision I just thought I grew out of it. Then slowly I got dragged back in.
 
Good luck with all of your future endeavors

...but it really just seems like you're trying to get validation for your choices regarding hardware & gaming in a hardware enthusiast forum & gaming subforum.
 
Looking for a new hobby myself. Been pc gaming since '93 and and getting bored by it all now.I still like to game but I want something to do away from the pc more often. I ordered a 3D printer. I find them fascinating so going to try my hand at making some things. Who knows where it might lead to. A new adventure!
 
