I need help and have some feedback

When I click new posts, it's flooded with posts from areas I'm not as interested in as others. I just subbed to premium and now it's a problem that's hard to ignore. Is there a setting I can flip to go back to the old view? Better yet, can I choose which areas appear? The closest I've found is logging out.

My feedback: It'd be cool to have a forum for making/machining that's not in the premium area. ...that's not just 3D printing. I'm just learning how to CNC and I recently upgraded my welder to a multi-process rig with MIG/TIG/Flux-core/Stick. Maybe a little woodwork area, too. I promise not to post too many birdhouses! :ROFLMAO:
 
you could use the watched lists to build your own view
1661817247961.png

you go into the thread/forum you want and click the "watch" button in the top right.
1661817356859.png
 
